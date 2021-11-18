The highly rated winger is enjoying a successful breakthrough season on Teesside having featured 16 times for Boro this campaign.

Jones made his Boro debut in the FA Cup defeat to Brentford last season but was thrust into the thick of first-team action on the opening day of the season in a 1-1 draw with Fulham this year.

The 22-year-old has earned the plaudits of Boro fans for his ability to drive at opposition defenders with his pace and quick feet and received a number of compliments from ex-boss Neil Warnock along the way.

Isaiah Jones has agreed a new deal at the Riverside to remain with Middlesbrough until 2025. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And now Boro, with new manager Chris Wilder, have acknowledged the youngster’s contributions and have moved to tie the midfielder down for the next three-and-a-half-years at the Riverside.

Jones joined the club from Tooting and Mitcham in the summer of 2019 and enjoyed a spell in the club’s youth programme before loan spells in Scotland with St Johnstone and Queen of the South.

Boro’s head of football Kieran Scott said: “I am sure I speak on behalf of everyone associated with the club when I say I am delighted Isaiah’s extended his deal with the club. It’s a great story and shows that there are gems in the non-league scene.

“Huge credit needs to go to the academy and in particular Martin Carter who spotted and brought Isaiah to the club from Tooting. While he has made big strides, the ball is now back in Isaiah’s court to work hard to establish himself in Chris’s starting 11 and continue his development with us.”

Meanwhile Wilder has also been quick to recognise the talent of Jones.

“I’m delighted he’s committed to the future,” said the Boro boss.

“It’s important we have a good balance of young players and experienced players. In the early days of working with him, he’s a listener and a learner so it’s up to us to make him a better player and for him to have that desire, ambition and work ethic to improve his game.”

