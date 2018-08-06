Middlesbrough and Aston Villa see bids accepted for Leeds and Newcastle defender target - reports

Middlesbrough have seen a bid for Bristol City defender Joe Bryan accepted, according to reports.

BBC Radio Bristol claim that Tony Pulis' side, along with Championship rivals Aston Villa, have seen bids accepted for the full-back.

Bryan is entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate and has been widely-tipped to leave the club this summer with plenty of clubs thought to be interested.

He featured for the Robins in their season opener against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but that could now prove to be his final game for the club.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with Boro throughout the summer after impressing in his 48 appearances last season.

Bryan has also been the subject of interest from Leeds United, Newcastle and Derby County - according to various reports.

And Pulis' side will now have to battle it out with Villa to seal the signature of the in-demand defender - with the bids lodged by the pair thought to be in the region of £5m.

Having lost Fabio Da Silva earlier this summer, and with another defensive option in Martin Cranie released, Middlesbrough are searching for some more defensive reinforcements.

Pulis is also thought to remain keen on West Brom winger Matt Phillips, with the Sun suggesting that he could be a potential replacement for Adama Traore when his move to Wolves is finalised.

The Middlesbrough boss was keen to target three new additions before the window closes, with a striker also thought to be on his wishlist.

Martyn Waghorn continues to be linked, although Derby are thought to have launched a bid for the Ipswich striker, while local lad Jordan Hugill has also been mooted as an option.