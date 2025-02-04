Middlesbrough and Atlanta complete record-breaking transfer deal
Emmanuel Latte Lath has completed his record move to the United States after joining Atlanta from Middlesbrough.
The fee Atlanta have paid for the 26-year-old Ivory Coast striker is undisclosed but is a record both received by Sky Bet Championship Boro and paid by an MLS club.
A statement on the Middlesbrough website read: “Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath has joined MLS side Atlanta United.
“The Ivory Coast international completed the formalities of his switch after the two clubs agreed what is a record deal for both the MLS and for Boro.
“Manu departs with the best wishes of everyone at MFC and we wish him well for the future.”
Latte Lath, who scored 11 goals during the first half of the season, joins former Newcastle striker Miguel Almiron and 40-year-old ex-Boro and Aston Villa keeper Brad Guzan at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.