Middlesbrough and Celtic target Robbie Brady signs for Bournemouth

The versatile 29-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Burnley at the end of last season and had been on Middlesbrough’s radar, has joined Scott Parker’s side on an initial deal until the end of the season with an option to extend.

Brady told the club website: “I’m excited by the opportunity and hopefully I can help the club keep going in the direction they’re going.

“From watching the manager and seeing the style of football he plays I think it will suit me and hopefully I can help the club going forward. It was a good opportunity and I think it’s going to be a good fit.”

Robbie Brady. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Brady’s arrival bolsters Bournemouth’s midfield options following the news that David Brooks has been diagnosed with cancer.

Wales international Brooks, 24, revealed last week that he had been diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Brady said: “Obviously it comes as a shock to everyone, I haven’t had the chance to meet David yet but I’m a big fan of his and think he’s a fantastic footballer.

“The news comes as a shock but I wish him a speedy recovery and hope he gets back to full health and gets back to playing his good football soon.”