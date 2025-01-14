Middlesbrough and ex-Portsmouth winger reveals reason behind Blackpool move

Getty Images

The latest Middlesbrough transfer news.

Middlesbrough winger Sammy Silvera has been speaking about the reasons behind his loan move to Blackpool.

Silvera was recalled from his spell at Championship side Portsmouth and then loaned out to Steve Bruce’s Blackpool side for the rest of the campaign. Boro say the move will hopefully secure the 24-year-old more game time.

“That was his first appearance in almost two months and overall he featured 12 times for Pompey, six of which were as a substitute. The 24-year-old will now join League One side Blackpool in the hope of gaining more game time.”

Reacting to this move, Silvera said: “It’s a pleasure to be here. There is so much history at this club and everyone speaks so highly of it. I’m just glad to get it done and hopefully I can get on the pitch as soon as possible.

“[Steve Bruce] was the ultimate reason for my decision to join the club and I feel like this is the right place for me to be.”

Earlier this season, Sammy played in Australia’s World Cup qualifier against Indonesia. He joined Boro in the summer of 2023 from Central Coast Mariners.