Middlesbrough and Leeds step up interest in striker as manager reveals the latest

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has confirmed that the club have received no bids for striker Ronan Curtis - despite reports suggesting several clubs were interested in his services.

Up to 30 clubs were thought to have been interested in securing a deal for Curtis - who has already netted six times for Pompey this season after completing a move from Derry City for a five-figure sum.

Curtis also have five assists to his name, and such form has naturally not gone unnoticed with interest thought to have intensified in recent weeks.

TeamTalk reported that several Championship sides, including Middlesbrough, Leeds United and Derby County, have sent scouts to Fratton Park to observe Curtis' progress as they step-up their interest in the promising 22-year-old.

But Jackett has confirmed that no bids have been received for the player as of yet - although didn't rule out the possibility that one could come as the January transfer window edges closer.

The Pompey chief confirmed that scouts have been attending games, but felt this only served to emphasis the success of his squad.

Speaking to The News, Portsmouth, Jackett said: "We have not received any enquiries, we have not received any bids and that’s where all the talking stops.

"When the bids come in they go to a board of directors at any club. But there hasn’t been anything.

"We send probably six scouts every weekend and we’re a League One club. I’m sure there are many clubs who watch Portsmouth.

"If and when there is speculation about any of our players, in a way that’s good because it perhaps means we’re playing well and doing well."