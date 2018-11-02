Middlesbrough and Leeds target could be set for January transfer move - reports

Albert Adomah could be set for a January move away from Aston Villa, according to reports.

The wideman was heavily linked with a return to Middlesbrough in the summer transfer window, with a move agreed before the deal collapsed after personal terms failed to be finalised.

Reports at the time suggested that Adomah was keen to see the deal become a permanent one after an initial loan move, while the club did not wish for such a clause to be included.

Leeds United were also thought to be keen on a move for the winger, but did not engage in as advanced notifications as Boro.

Now, fresh reports from the Sun, via Bristol Live, suggest that Adomah could be allowed to leave Villa Park in the winter transfer window - and that news could have Tony Pulis on standby.

Adomah, 30, has made 14 appearances for Villa this season but it has been suggested that he may leave the Midlands in the next transfer window if a deal could be agreed.

Pulis is keen for January reinforcements with creative attacking players thought to be high on his wishlist.

However, it is thought that a move would not be cheap - while new manager Dean Smith may also wish to properly cast his eye over Adomah before sanctioning a move.