Middlesbrough and Leeds United snubbed by winger, Aston Villa eye recruits, Nottingham Forest in running for World Cup star - Championship rumours

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web on this Thursday evening.

Anthony Finnigan, the agent of Middlesbrough and Leeds United target Albert Adomah, has revealed the winger has no plans to leave Aston Villa and wants to sign a new contract at Villa Park. (Sports Witness)

Leeds United want to open up contract talks with Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Samuel Saiz over the next few months. (Yorkshire Evening Post - Leeds United Podcast)

Brentford are prepared to battle Crystal Palace and sign Dru Yearwood from League One side Southend United. (TEAMTalk)

Sheffield United defender Chris Basham has put pen to paper on a new two-and-a-half-year deal, giving the Blades a big boost going into Friday night's Steel City derby with Sheffield Wednesday. (Sheffield Star)

Aston Villa could recall Aaron Tshibola, Jed Steer, Tommy Elphick and Mitchell Clarke in January due to clauses in their loan contracts. (Birmingham Live)

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Cameron John is continuing to catch the eye ahead of a potential January move. Norwich City were said to be interested in the summer, however it is Blackburn Rovers the latest name to be linked - one of several clubs watching him. (Daily Mail)

Nottingham Forest could offer competition to Celtic for Iran star Milad Mohammadi, who is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with his deal at Russian outfit Akhmat Grozny set to expire next summer. (Scottish Sun via HITC)