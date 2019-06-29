Middlesbrough and Norwich target Luca Connell seals move as Celtic eye Paddy McNair
Middlesbrough will not be signing reported target Luca Connell - after the young midfielder penned a deal with Scottish champions Celtic.
Connell, who starred for Bolton Wanderers despite their relegation from the Championship last season, was reportedly the subject of interest from both Boro and Premier League newcomers Norwich City.
But the Republic of Ireland international has instead made the move to Parkhead, where he has penned a four-year deal.
The 18-year-old will now jet out to Austria to join the Hoops on their pre-season training camp.
Meanwhile, Celtic have also confirmed their interest in Boro man Paddy McNair.
Neil Lennon has revealed that he is keen on the versatile former Manchester United man, who could be available this summer - despite only making the move to the Riverside Stadium last season.
Sheffield United are also believed to be interested in McNair, who could be available for around £5million.