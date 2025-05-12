Middlesbrough announce club badge plans and hint at what fans can expect

A Boro fan displays his scarf with badges. | Getty Images.

Middlesbrough have detailed plans to change their club crest.

Middlesbrough have provided more details about their proposals to change the club crest - and revealed they have notified the FA of their intention.

The move follows ‘extensive feedback’ from fan surveys with Boro supporters with the aim to have a new crest in place for the 150th anniversary at the beginning of the 2026/27 season. Club chiefs have also revealed some of the finer details of what fans can expect from a new design.

A club statement read: “The club has formally notified the FA of its intention to change crest in line with our upcoming 150th anniversary, with plans progressing on the back of extensive feedback received from Boro fans.

“The club initially publicised proposals to explore a new crest a little over a year ago, and that was followed up with a fact-finding survey distributed last summer to gauge the appetite for change among our supporters.

“To ensuring these findings were fair and independent, the club also commissioned leading research company YouGov for conduct further study, including a survey sent to more than 21,000 Boro fans opted in to receive club communications as well as YouGov’s own MFC-supporting fan panel.

“This process has been bolstered by plenty of face-to-face dialogue with fans; workshop events both in person at the Riverside Stadium and online, meetings with supporter groups, and casual discussions with match-going crowds in the Riverside Stadium’s FanZone - all of which allowed fans the opportunity to voice their opinions.

“YouGov’s research found that 57% of supporters are in favour of a change to the club crest, with 19% against. Based on this mandate, and our other findings, the club has formally notified the FA of its intention to change crest from the beginning of the 2026/27 season in line with celebrations of its 150th anniversary. This change would be a permanent one.

“The YouGov responses also indicated favour for a round crest, and that the most important elements to be represented (in order) should be the club’s original founding year of 1876, the lion rampant, and a red and white colour scheme. The full name of Middlesbrough Football Club was indicated to be preferred to Middlesbrough FC or MFC.

“As well as providing extensive feedback across a cross-section of our fans; Season Ticket holders, match-going fans and long-distance supporters, based locally and further afield, young and old, there is a clear and consistent consensus among that feedback which can now be used to drive the design process. The club would like to take this opportunity to thank all supporters who have engaged with the club on this project so far, and we look forward to sharing further developments in due course.”