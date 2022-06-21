Boro captain Howson has been at the Riverside since 2017 having joined from Norwich City for an undisclosed fee and he will remain with the club next season after agreeing a new deal with Chris Wilder’s side.

Howson, 34, has made 230 appearances for Boro during his five years with the club and is now the only player remaining from Garry Monk’s summer signings in 2017.

Howson’s tally of 230 appearances surpasses his total for both Leeds United and Norwich and Boro boss Wilder is delighted to tie Howson down for another season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough captain Jonny Howson has agreed a new deal with the club. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“We’re delighted we’ve managed to come to an agreement with Jonny,” Wilder told the club website.

"He was coming out of contract and it’s a key signing for us.”