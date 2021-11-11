The new Boro squad took his first training session at Rockliffe this week and said his first impressions of the squad were very positive.

Wilder has admitted the group is a little unbalanced, though, while potential signings in January have already been discussed with chairman Steve Gibson and head of football Kieran Scott.

Boro also have a sizable recruitment team, and when asked by the Mail about the club’s scouting process, Wilder replied: “It’s a collective effort, as it is at every club.

“Through me, Kieran, his analysis and the scouting team, through to the chief executive, through to the owner.

“It all has to be signed off and I have an idea of the qualities and characteristics that a Middlesbrough player needs to play in our team.

“There is a lot of hard work going into it, a lot of watching, a lot of networking and a lot of thought to be able to construct a team that will hopefully be powerful and competitive in this division.”

Wilder, who managed Sheffield United in the Premier League, has hinted he could use his contacts to sign players on loan from top-flight clubs in January.

Boro also signed several players from overseas in the summer, with playmaker Martin Payero joining from Argentine club Banfield, while Andraz Sporar and James Lea Siliki arrived from Europe.

Wilder says the club will continue to assess all their options but also knows the importance of getting value for money in a challenging financial landscape.

“Every market, of course. We have to get value for money,” replied Wilder when asked about signing players from abroad.

“We will look at every market to try and improve the group and the group will want competition.

“I think any footballer worth the salt wants competition and the talented players want to see other talented players being brought into the group.

“I think that’s the only way that we are going to get better.”

Wilder’s first game in charge of Boro will come next weekend when they host Millwall at the Riverside.

