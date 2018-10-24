Middlesbrough battling Premier League duo for promising striker who models his game off Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Middlesbrough will battle it out with Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City for Bohemians striker Ali Reghba.

Football Insider sources claim the trio have frequently scouted the 18-year-old after showing such early promise and have now been put on red alert after he scored a brace on his League of Ireland debut against St Patricks last month.

His encouraging breakthrough into the first team picture has left clubs weighting up a move, however Tony Pulis' side may have to act quickly with Wolves carrying out an extensive transfer mission in order to gain a full diagnosis.

While Boro could look to add a forward in January to offer competition for the likes of Britt Assombalonga and Jordan Hugill, it is thought Reghba would be embedded into the youth set-up before becoming a part of any senior team plans.

The report states Bohemians are unlikely to stop Reghba from moving to England should the opportunity arise.

Reghba, now a Republic of Ireland U19 international, first appeared for his country at U15 level and faced Boro's North East rivals Sunderland in the Hibernia Umbro Cup.

In an interview with the League of Ireland, Reghba revealed he models his game off former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

“I relate to his style of play as the physical presence he delivers and he can also score goals," Reghba said in 2017.

"I like his attitude, he has the “I can do anything” and with determination that’s what you can achieve.

"Knowing his back ground as well, that he came from nothing to what he is today, is extraordinary and I hope to be there one day.”