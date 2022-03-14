Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has strong promotion warning to rivals Huddersfield Town, QPR, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United

Middlesbrough players pictured at Millwall.

Boro drew with Millwall at the weekend but remain involved in the intense battle for a play-off spot, ahead of the midweek trip to Birmingham City.

At Millwall, both sides had chances to win the game in a competitive affair between two sides chasing the play-offs, but neither could find the all-important breakthrough and both had to settle for a point.

The draw leaves Middlesbrough just one point off the play-offs, while hosts Millwall are just three short.

Boro have 56 points from 36 games played this season. Birmingham, meanwhile, are 19th in the Championship ahead of Tuesday night.

Wilder, speaking ahead of the Tuesday night trip to Birmingham, said: “It's all to play for.

"We've put ourselves in a position where we're in the mix.

"We've got a great week ahead of us, big game Tuesday, recover, and if we can get a win or result, get into Saturday and then we can breathe going into the last nine games.

"We saw a couple of results that were head-scratching but I think that's the way it's going to be," Wilder added.

"As long as we show that consistency, more in attitude and mentality, play a bit more, hopefully we can have an exciting and interesting last nine games."

Wilder was pleased with his side’s display against Millwall.

He added: “We asked the question to the players because it was unacceptable what happened on Tuesday night, and they produced a response.