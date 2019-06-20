Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate delivers verdict on Championship opener at Luton
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate expects Championship newcomers Luton to play an ‘open, expansive game’ when the sides kick-off the Championship season.
Boro’s trip to Kenilworth Road has been scheduled for Friday August 2, when both Woodgate and new Hatters boss Graeme Jones will make their managerial debuts.
Jones, who started his coaching career at Boro’s academy, was named Luton’s new boss in May, and Woodgate is looking forward to pitting his wits against the former West Brom and Belgium assistant.
“I’ve met Graeme once, and had a good chat with him after the West Brom game last season,” Woodgate told the Boro website.
“He seems a really good fella. It’s Graeme’s first job as a manager as well and I have no doubt he’ll be successful.
“It’s a really good test for us on the day, and their fans are going to be really up for it. We’ll have a strong travelling support and it’s live on Sky which makes it even better.”
Luton finished top of League One last season after scoring 90 goals in the third tier. Woodgate has also vowed to play attacking football at Boro, which could make for an entertaining spectacle.
“I’d expect Luton to play an open, expansive game because that’s what Graeme knows and that’s what he’s good at,” added Woodgate.
“With it being the first game of the season and live on the TV, no doubt people will be looking to see how we approach it as well.”