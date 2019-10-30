Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate.

Boro have taken just 12 points from their first 14 games this season and are now winless in seven matches following Saturday’s goalless draw with Fulham.

Yet Woodgate insists recent performances have deserved more and is confident things will turn.

When asked about Boro’s worrying position in the table ahead of this weekend’s trip to Derby, Woodgate replied: “It’s lying though.

“People say the league table tells the truth, but it’s not. It’s lying at the minute because we deserve to be higher than we are.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve had chances to score goals and missed opportunities and had refereeing decisions not go in our favour. But I’m absolutely positive it will turn.”