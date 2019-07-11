Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate provides Martin Braithwaite injury update as others near first-team return
Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite missed last night’s trip to Gateshead with a thigh injury but could return for Sunday’s meeting with Hartlepool according to head coach Jonathan Woodgate.
The Danish international was part of the Boro squad which flew out to Austria last week and appears to be in Woodgate’s plans despite handing in a transfer request last season.
Boro were also without striker Britt Assombalonga in the 3-1 win at the International Stadium, following the frontman’s involvement at the African Cup of Nations.
“Britt has been given an extended break and should be back in next week,” said Woodgate after the game. “He’s been away working for five weeks solid at the African Nations Cup.
“Its really important for him to get that break. He needs the rest to be ready for us.
“Martin picked up a slight thigh injury in training but he should be ok.”
A couple of Boro’s other senior players were also absent through injury on Wednesday night, yet Woodgate says they are making good progress.
“A few senior lads are still not quite ready. George Friend is still struggling from last season, he got a knock and he’s still working his way back," added Woodgate.
“Dani Ayala felt a bit tight in Austria and came off and he wasn’t quite ready for Gateshead. Dael Fry is coming on really well. He is working hard to get back from his injury last season and we hope to have him back with us for the start of this one.”