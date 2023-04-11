Aaron Ramsey of Middlesbrough celebrates after the equalising goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and Middlesbrough at Ashton Gate on April 10, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Boro found themselves 2-0 down at Ashton Gate after Sam Bell converted in first half stoppage time before Harry Cornick doubled the Robins’ lead four minutes after the restart.

From that moment it looked as though Carrick’s side were heading for an untimely third straight defeat, a run which has seen their automatic promotion hopes fade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Boro found a route back into the game within 10 minutes when Aaron Ramsey powered in a header from Tommy’s Smith’s cross before the Aston Villa loanee then turned provider for Matt Crooks to score his seventh goal of the season six minutes later.

Both sides came close to scoring an elusive fifth goal of the game – Zak Vyner turning Matty James’ free kick onto the bar before Riley McGree saw an effort saved by Max O’Leary.

Cameron Archer had the ball in the back of the net in stoppage time, only to be denied by the offside flag, as the points were shared in Bristol with Boro now eight points behind Sheffield United, still in fourth place in the Championship table, just six above seventh placed Preston North End.

"Bristol City are dangerous, with real speed in attack and transitions. We dealt with it for large parts but a couple of crucial moments cost us,” Carrick explained to BBC Radio Tees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a strange game in many ways. The story of the past few weeks [for us] has been playing well in spells and giving a bit too much away at certain times. That's something we have to put right, there's no hiding from that.

"For the character and the way the boys came back into the game, I can't fault the effort. It's the details that we need to look after a little bit better.

"We need a strong finish to the season and to get back to winning football matches.”

He added: “The togetherness of the group is so, so strong. That doesn’t win you football matches on its own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad