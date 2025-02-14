Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick responds to question about pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Middlesbrough news ahead of the next round of Championship fixtures.

Michael Carrick will be hoping his Middlesbrough side bounce back quickly when Watford visit the Riverside this weekend in the Championship.

Boro’s play-off hopes were dented in midweek after the loss to title challengers Sheffield United. After the game, head coach Carrick was asked whether he's feeling the pressure after just two wins from their last 10 matches.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi’s opener for the Blades against Boro at Bramall Lane was cancelled out by Delano Burgzorg’s controversial penalty, but second-half goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and Anel Ahmedhodzic clinched Chris Wilder’s side a 3-1 win.

Carrick said: “The pressure comes from me myself. I want to do well and be the best I possibly can be. I feel the responsibility of wanting to lead the team through a difficult period. The easy times are when you’re winning. It’s a bit more challenging when you’ve got to find ways but that’s when you find out most about yourself, find out what the players are all about and that’s where we’re at now.

"I have full trust in the players. We’re fighting to achieve something and, yeah, that brings an element of expectation and pressure with that. That should be there when you’re trying to achieve something.

"That’s what makes it worthwhile if you do achieve it. We’ve got to embrace the challenge. We know where we’re at, we know the situation and what’s at stake and we’ve got to go and give it everything we’ve got.”

The Boro boss added: “The pressure is just there naturally because we’re here to win games and be successful. Whether that’s game to game, week to week or where we want to be at the end of the season, there is always pressure to deliver.

"We know the situation we're in. You put yourself in the position in the game because you love it, because you want to be tested and you enjoy finding ways to win games. When you do it's a terrific feeling and we want to get back to feeling more of that," report the Northern Echo.