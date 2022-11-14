Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick reveals Zach Steffen World Cup reaction and hits out at 'poor' United States decision

Young Australian midfielder Riley McGree equalised for the hosts just after the hour mark with a quite stunning volley, setting the scene for a dramatic finale which saw substitute Matts Crooks score with his first touch to secure all three points.

Goalkeeper Zach Steffen also shone for the visitors, making a string of top quality saves to keep his side in it, but unlike McGree won’t be heading to Qatar having been overlooked by the United States.

Carrick felt both men reacted well to the very different emotions they were feeling going into the game.

Michael Carrick, manager of Middlesbrough. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

He said: “Obviously this is a very exciting time for Riley and what a way to celebrate his World Cup call-up.

“He has shown everybody what he can do and it was an absolutely brilliant strike – probably one of the best moments of his career so far.

“It was one of those moments when the ground just went quiet – I don’t think people could believe what they had just seen.

“He is a talented lad and we will all be watching out for him at the World Cup.

“It’s also only fair to mention Zach as well. He was obviously very disappointed to miss out and got the call four hours before our game with Blackpool in midweek, which was poor in my opinion.

“He kept it to himself, just went out and played – and only let us know afterwards. It shows the class and quality of the man.

“He was excellent on Tuesday and was excellent again today, making a lot of good saves.”

Carrick added: “It was obviously a very pleasing win against a good side.

“I don’t like going behind in games but it provided us with a challenge and we showed we could come from behind to win a game while sticking to our footballing principles.