Duncan Watmore’s super strike gave Boro the initiative before Paddy McNair doubled the home side’s advantage eight minutes before the break.

And it was a lead they would hold on to for a much-needed three points as Boro climbed into the top half of the Championship table.

Boro now turn their attention to the Kcom Stadium on Saturday and a trip to struggling Hull City looking to make it back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Martin Payero is one of two summer signings Neil Warnock has challenged to prove their fitness (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

But ahead of that clash we look at some of the news from the Riverside today.

Warnock challenges summer signings to prove fitness

Boro boss Warnock mixed things up again at the Riverside last night with his starting XI bringing in Watmore and Sol Bamba in place of midfielder Martin Payero and winger Isaiah Jones.

But Payero, along with fellow summer signing James Lea Siliki, failed to get off the bench as both Watmore and Bamba impressed in Boro’s victory.

Middlesbrough will be backed by a sell-out away end at the Kcom Stadium (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

It leaves the pair fighting for their spot in Warnock’s side having failed to get up to speed with the demands of the Championship since their arrival.

And speaking with the Northern Echo after the match Warnock challenged the midfield duo to show their worth to the Teessiders.

Warnock said: “These lads (Lea-Siliki and Payero), it’s so hard to come into the Championship, but I’ve spent too long on that, talking about fitness and things. I’ll let the fitness guys do that, and just pick my team. If they warrant being in the team, then they’ll be in the team.”

Eaves in line for start

Boro will be hoping they can carry on the momentum from their win over the Blades on Saturday when they travel to struggling Hull.

The Tigers are in the relegation zone after just one win from their opening 10 games back in the Championship with manager Grant McCann facing increasing pressure from supporters.

McCann’s side grabbed a late equaliser against Blackpool on Tuesday thanks to substitute striker Tom Eaves - who was told he could leave the Kcom this summer.

Eaves scored his first goal since March and City supporters are now calling for the former Gillingham man to be given a spot in McCann’s starting line-up for the visit of Boro this weekend.

Hull clash sold-out

Whoever the Boro defence come up against on Saturday they will do so backed by a sell-out away following on Humberside.

Boro fans have snapped up all of the 3,500 tickets that were made available to them as Warnock’s side go in search of their fourth win of the season.

The Teessiders last win at the Kcom came in October 2017 when Martin Braithwaite, Britt Assombalonga and the recently retired former Boro captain Grant Leadbitter gave Garry Monk’s side a comfortable 3-1 win.

A win for Boro could see them close to within a point of the Championship play-off places should results elsewhere go in their favour.

