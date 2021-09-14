Joe Ralls of Cardiff City is pulled back by Sammy Ameobi of Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images).

Ameobi return in doubt

The former Newcastle United wide man was Warnock’s second signing this summer but has yet to feature so far this season.

“He still has a lot of fluid coming off in his knee,” admitted Warnock.

“It doesn’t look likely in the next few weeks, if I’m honest. He’s not training.

“I don’t think they can do much until the fluid stops. He has a programme now, gym wise, to try and build the muscle up without it flaring up with fluid.”

Despite Ameobi’s setback Warnock has admitted his absence has allowed 22-year-old Isaiah Jones the chance to shine at the Riverside Stadium in the early stages of the new campaign.

“It’s disappointing because I thought he’d be a big asset.

"Having said that, I don’t think Isaiah Jones would have had a sniff if Ameobi had been here. He’d have probably been at Queen of the South or somewhere, so we wouldn’t have found out about Isaiah who is looking a real prospect.”

Warnock fury as trio set to miss Forest clash

Warnock was left raging over the playing surface in Northern Ireland’s friendly success over Estonia during the international break which led to Paddy McNair picking up an injury.

Warnock’s side head to the City Ground looking for a first win in five games against winless Nottingham Forest in midweek and will be without McNair who picked up a hamstring injury when playing on the artificial surface.

Former Sunderland man McNair pulled out of the warm-up at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday after picking up the injury on international duty with Warnock suggesting Wednesday’s clash may come too soon.

Boro slipped to their second defeat of the Championship season at Coventry City and may well be without three key players for the trip to the East Midlands with Marc Bola and summer signing Martin Payero also expected to miss the clash with Forest.

A win for Boro could spell the end for ex-Magpies boss Chris Hughton who is coming under increasing pressure at the City Ground after taking just one point from their opening six matches.

Defender keen to play on

Former Boro academy graduate David Wheater has expressed his desire to continue playing following his rather unceremonious exit from League Two side Oldham Athletic.

Wheater was appointed captain at the Riverside Stadium in 2009-10 and made just under 150 appearances for the club before a move to Bolton Wanderers brought an end to his seven year stay on Teesside.

The 34-year-old, who made his Boro debut in a UEFA Cup tie at Sporting Lisbon, had been drawing the attention of Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor over the summer and has expressed via The Buff Podcast that he remains keen to earn a new deal elsewhere in football, with National League North side Darlington among the leading candidates for his signature.

