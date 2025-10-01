Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Middlesbrough boss reacts after Stoke City draw, write PA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough head coach Rob Edwards was frustrated his side were not given a first-half penalty that could have proven crucial after their home clash with Stoke ended goalless.

Despite the disappointment on Teesside, where the home crowd jeered referee David Webb as he walked off the pitch, Boro extended their unbeaten start to the season to stay four points clear of the Potters at the top of the Championship. While Edwards, who is yet to taste defeat in the league since taking over from Michael Carrick, was encouraged by aspects of his side’s display, he did think the penalty decision was a pivotal moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Conway was booked by referee Webb for simulation when he went to ground in the box after cutting inside Ben Pearson, who had stuck out a leg, and the striker claimed there was contact.

Edwards, whose side forced Stoke goalkeeper Viktor Johansson into a number of good saves, said: “We take the point. I thought the first half we were excellent, played with intensity, and then the penalty that never was. That was frustrating.

“Clearly second half we were not at our best, so we made sure we didn’t lose it. We looked a little jaded, turned the ball over too many times, and we got a bit stretched and I didn’t like the feel of that. “I still thought we could have a moment, once we didn’t get up at half-time, but I do believe we should have had a penalty and also we should have found a way in the first half with the momentum we had.

“Credit to Stoke, they made some adjustments, they are a good team, Mark (Robins) is a good manager, and we will take it in the end. We will go forward to the next one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke boss Mark Robins was keen to focus more on a much-improved second-half display from his team which could easily have earned a winning goal. Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn made a couple of fine saves from Sorba Thomas and substitute Tomas Rigo, who perhaps should have done better from 10 yards.

Robins, whose side are four points behind Middlesbrough, said: “It (the penalty decision) could have gone either way, it has gone our way and we will take it. They will be disappointed with it. “It can be difficult for referees, it was a quick decision, there’s no doubt about that. “Once we went in 0-0 it was a relief and we put some things right in the second half. This is a good point against a side that has been flying here.”

He added: “These are a good team, tactically a good team, a change of manager, different players, but they have a lot of confidence after the start they have made. “I thought there was only going to be one winner after half-time, where we probably had the better of the chances.”