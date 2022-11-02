Middlesbrough boss reveals ex-Sunderland forward a major doubt for Bristol City

Watmore suffered a head injury during the goalless draw with Huddersfield Town and is yet to return.

Carrick said: “He got a bang on the head in the game before I came, against Huddersfield. We’re kind of taking it, not exactly day by day, but certainly game by game at the minute.

“He was closer to this one, but to be totally honest with you, I’m not sure whether Saturday will come too soon or not. We’re hopeful, but we’ll see.”

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick celebrates.

Carrick is up and running as Middlesbrough boss thanks to Chuba Akpom’s 30th-minute header and second-half own goals from Tobias Figueiredo and Cyrus Christie, who had earlier equalised for the hosts Hull City.

The former Manchester United midfielder said: “It’s a good moment for me, but it’s not about me.