The latest Middlesbrough transfer news and gossip.

Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in three players - Sontje Hansen, Pavel Sulc and Callum Brittain - according to reports.

Boro are currently out in Portugal being put through their pre-season paces by new boss Rob Edwards ahead of the new Championship season. While there is growing interest reportedly from both top flight clubs in England and abroad in Hayden Hackney, focus also very much remains on potential incomings at the Riverside.

Hansen is a Dutch forward, the 23-year-old plays for Eredivisie club NEC and is also reported to be of interest to Championship new boys Wrexham. He is an ex-Ajax youth and Holland Under-21 star. Meanwhile, Sulc is a Czech Republic international, the 12-cap 24-year-old is an attacking midfielder and he currently plays for Viktoria Plzeň.

Brittain, meanwhile, is a right-back - a key area for Boro to strengthen this summer - the experienced 27-year-old currently plays for Blackburn Rovers and Wrexham are also said to be interested in the defender.

What has Boro boss Rob Edwards previously said about transfer business?

Speaking to the Northern Echo in June, Edwards said: “Of course we want to keep our best players, but what I would say is that there’s always a plan. It would have to be a decision made by the people above, but if we deemed it the right decision for someone to go, then I don’t think that needs to be seen as a worry or a negative. We’ve got to then see that as an opportunity to improve.”

Edwards added: “I think if they’re the right player and the right fit, then to me it doesn’t really matter whether they’re 32 or 22. That being said, football is still a business, and the way we want to play, you’ve got to be athletic. You’ve got to be able to run.

"That probably matches a bit more with the 22 or 23-year-olds than maybe the older ones. I don’t want to label that at everyone, because if they’re the right person and the right player, and we think they can help us, then it kind of doesn’t matter on the age. But for a business and how you really need to be in this day and age, then I think it makes complete sense to be working with younger players.

"If you look at the three of us that have come in, our background has largely been around working with younger players, some of the best youth players in the world. We’ve shown we can help develop them, so that’s pretty exciting as well."

Meanwhile, ex-Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has landed a new role after he was appointed as the new technical director at the Spanish Football Federation.

In his new role, Karanka is responsible for overseeing both the senior Spain national team and the various representative levels within the Federation’s youth set-up. And he will work alongside Spain boss Luis de la Fuente ahead of the World Cup finals in North America.