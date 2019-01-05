Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis reveals Ashley Fletcher situation after Peterborough win

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has revealed there are a number of clubs interested in signing Ashley Fletcher.

The Boro striker played the full 90 minutes and completed the scoring as Boro swept past Peterborough 5-0 to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But Fletcher, who was signed by Garry Monk in the summer of 2017, has rarely featured in the Championship this campaign, leading to speculation about his future.

Hull appear to be leading to race to sign the 23-year-old but, according to Pulis, others are interested.

"I though Fletch played well first half," said Pulis when asked about the striker. "There were one or two who didn't play as well first half."

"Fletch was one of our better players first half so I'm really pleased with him."

When quizzed about the forward's future, Pulis added: "He's just played a game for us and hopefully that will give him the confidence to move on.

"It's not just Hull, there are one or two other clubs who want to take Fletch as well.

Asked if he wanted to keep Fletcher at the club, Pulis said: "We'll see."

The Boro boss was particularly impressed with the way his side responded after an uneventful first half.

Boro started the game in a 3-4-3 formation, with Fletcher, Britt Assombalonga and Rudy Gestede up front.

Behind them new signing Rajiv van La Parra and Marcus Tavernier operated as wing-backs, but the hosts struggled to create chances in the first 45 minutes.

Boro looked far more potent after the half-time interval after changing formation and introducing Lewis Wing.

And Pulis admitted he made have made a mistake by starting with system he did.

"First half we played with five forwards with Tav and Rajiv out wide and the three of them pushed on," added Pulis.

"If anything I've made a mistake doing that because it blocked all the spaces that we were really trying to use.

"Rajiv showed glimpses of what he can do but he hasn't played since October so we're going to have to careful with him and patient.

"Bringing Wingy (Lewis Wing) on and pulling Wingy and Grant (Leadbitter) out to play a little bit more sucked them onto us and them there was more space for us to play."