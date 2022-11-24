Middlesbrough bring former goalkeeper back to the club
The Championship is taking a break during the Qatar World Cup group stage but there is plenty of news from around the division.
Michael Carrick has been reflecting on his spell out of the game prior to Middlesbrough appointment
Carrick said: “I have to be totally honest, I’ve had a great time. I’ve absolutely loved it.
"It was a choice I made, and it is a lot easier to enjoy it when it’s your own choice to have some time out.
Most Popular
"I needed it because when I was playing I then went straight into coaching and felt that I didn’t spend as much time with my family - Lisa and the kids - as I wanted to. So I’ve really enjoyed myself and done things that I’ve never done before or never had the opportunity to do, which was the idea before then, at some point, getting that bug back.
"I was always planning on coming back into the game, it was just a matter of when and where," he added. "This is where we find ourselves because this feels like the right fit for me."
Former Middlesbrough goalkeeper returns to the club in new role
Joe Fryer has returned to Middlesbrough as an Academy goalkeeping coach, the club has confirmed.
Fryer didn’t make a senior appearance but had loan spells at Hartlepool, Stevenage and Carlisle United.
A club statement read: “Sadly it was while at Carlisle Joe suffered a horrendous double fracture of his leg and he returned to Rockliffe for almost two years of re-hab work.
“He played to more senior games, for Swindon Town, in 2020/21 before returning to the Boro Academy, initially as a part-time coach before his recent step-up.”
Fryer said: “It's great to be back here, although it doesn't really feel like I've been away.
"The club has been fantastic with me, right through from being in the Academy to the brilliant support when I was injured.
"I want to help our young goalkeepers the same way that the club helped and worked with me as a young player."
Sunderland have confirmed ticket and streaming information for the fixture versus Al-Shabab Football Club.
The Sunderland squad is in Dubai this week as the Championship takes a three-week break for the Qatar World Cup. When the league campaign resumes they face Millwall at the Stadium of Light on December 3.
After a week off Sunderland are now preparing for a friendly match against Saudi Arabian side Al-Shabab.
Sunderland will play Al-Shabab on Friday 25 November at 17:00 GST (13:00 GMT) at the Jebel Ali Centre of Excellence and will only be available at the venue. Tickets are priced at 80AED for adults and 30AED for under-16s.
Supporters not in Dubai will be able to tune in to SAFC Live, with streaming passes now on sale for £7.50 via the club website.
Sunderland fan groups – including The Spirit of ‘37 and the Red and White Army – have raised concerns about playing a club from Saudi Arabia