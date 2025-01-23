Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest Middlesbrough transfer news, by Dom Aberdeen.

Morgan Whittaker’s move away from Home Park looks imminent as the Plymouth Argyle forward was absent from the squad that was thrashed 5-0 by Burnley.

Middlesbrough are linked with the Pilgrims top scorer to replace the outgoing Emmanuel Latte Lath. Argyle boss Miron Mulsic explained that the reason for the 24-year-old being left out of the playing squad was the fact he ‘did not show up’.

Mulsic told Plymouth Live that Whittaker was meant to play the match against the Clarets – who are also targeting the forward – but: "Morgan didn't show up. We had a game today and he was in the selection and he was not there, and that's everything I have to say on Morgan."

The Pilgrims head coach continued: “We need players who really want to play for Argyle so we can always count on them. “I know he's a target and linked with transfers I think from summer on, let's see.”

Boro are also lining up a return for Ryan Giles from Hull City, as well as non-league starlet Brayden Johnson from Eastbourne Borough, claim reports. The teenager has attracted interest from Premier League and Championship clubs – Boro look to have won the race for the National League South sensation.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Coventry City are hopeful to secure the loan signing of Rabbi Matondo from Rangers, but the Telegraph report that negotiations are breaking down regarding add-ons and bonuses. The Welshman has seen his gametime limited due to injuries as the Gers sit in second place in the Scottish Premiership – 13 points behind rivals Celtic.

Meanwhile, outlets in Italy have reported that Augustus Kargbo is heading to Blackburn Rovers following claims that he is unhappy at Cesena in Seri B. The Sierra Leone international would boost John Eustace’s hopes of a play-off place.

Sheffield United are pushing for a deal to sign defender Jimmy Dunne from Queen’s Park Rangers. Harry Souttar’s season-ending injury leaves Chris Wilder searching for replacements to keep their title hopes alive.

Sunderland are in pursuit of Luis Palma from Celtic, alongside a handful of other Championship sides. The Honduras winger is struggling for gametime in Glasgow, whilst the Black Cats look to boost their attack for their promotion push. Sunderland are also reportedly looking at Preston North End’s Emil Riis Jakobsen.