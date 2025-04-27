Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Middlesbrough news, via PA.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes are now hanging by a thread after a run of just one win in their last five games following the goalless draw with Norwich City at the Riverside.

Michael Carrick’s side have slipped to ninth in the table and to get into the top six now need to beat Coventry on the final day and hope Millwall and Blackburn fail to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carrick said: “We just couldn’t quite find that bit of spark or moment really. “I can’t fault the boys for their effort – they’re out on their feet there at the end trying.

“We just couldn’t quite find that goal we needed. We just needed one to drop for us or to find that one moment of quality to create something and put a chance away. “When we needed it most, we just couldn’t quite find it. “We’ll be lifted for the final day, don’t worry about that. “It’s natural to feel disappointed but there’s still a lot at stake. The season isn’t done by any stretch.”

Jack Wilshere “loved” his first taste of management in interim charge of Norwich and feels ready to become head coach on a permanent basis. After stepping in this week following the sacking of Johannes Hoff Thorup, Wilshere guided the Canaries to a 0-0 draw at Middlesbrough in the Championship.

It was a much-needed positive result for Norwich, who had lost three games on the bounce and won just one in 10 prior to their trip to the Riverside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilshere left his role as Arsenal Under-18s boss to become first-team coach at Norwich in October and was put in charge for the final two games of the season following Thorup’s dismissal.

“Honestly, I loved it,” said Wilshere. “I’m really fortunate to have the support from everyone and I’ve felt that all week. “I said this week, my ambition from when I’ve started coaching is to be a head coach. “I didn’t want to take the step until I thought I was ready to impact. It’s taken two and a half years and I’m OK with that. I’m still hungry to keep learning but I feel like I’m ready.”

Norwich, who are 14th in the Championship, were good value for their draw on Teesside and had the better of the second-half chances, with Josh Sargent hitting a post late on.

Wilshere said: “There was a real togetherness. I was the one standing at the front but it was a team effort to produce a performance like that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I said to the players before the game, when you come away from home you have to make sure you stay in the game. Too many times this season we’ve been chasing the game. The way the lads defended their box was brilliant.

“If you’re not a defender you have to create what I call a love for defending and the lads did that. “We had a few nice moments with the ball as well and nearly scored. It was a good performance.”