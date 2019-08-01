Middlesbrough close in on more signings as Jonathan Woodgate quashes Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga reports
Jonathan Woodgate is hopeful Middlesbrough will make more signings before tomorrow’s Championship curtain-raiser at Luton.
Second tier clubs have just seven more days to complete any loan or permanent deals before next Thursday’s August 8 deadline, and Boro’s head coach is confident he’ll have more players to choose from when the window slams shut.
The Teessiders made a breakthrough in the transfer market last week when midfielder Marcus Browne and defender Marc Bola arrived from West Ham and Blackpool respectively, yet Woodgate has admitted the squad still needs bulking up ahead of a 46-game Championship campaign.
When asked if Boro will make any more signings before the game at Kenilworth Road, he replied: “Hopefully, there’ll certainly be players in before Thursday, that’s for sure.”
Even so, as the club’s head coach, Woodgate’s job is to get the best out of the players at his disposal. The task of bringing players in and pushing deals over the line lies with those in the boardroom.
Woodgate, though, has faith in those around him, and insists Adrian Bevington, head of recruitment operations, and chief executive Neil Bausor are working hard behind the scenes.
“I am optimistic,” added the Boro boss when pushed on potential incomings.
“I think we will sign a few more players it’s important we have everyone fit at the minute. I am sure Neil and Adrian are working as hard as they can. I know what I want myself.”
Woodgate is also confident the club can hold onto their key players this summer, following reports that goalkeeper Darren Randolph and last season’s top scorer Britt Assombalonga are being tracked by other clubs.
When asked about potential outgoings, the head coach’s message to potential buyers was clear: “I’m 100 per cent sure Darren Randolph and Britt Assombalonga will be at the football club come Thursday, 100 per cent, one million per cent.”
“If we can keep them type of players, the assets that we’ve got Dael Fry, Lewis Wing, Marcus Tavernier, if we can keep these players that will be great for us.”