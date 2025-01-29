Middlesbrough close in on new goalkeeper ahead of Sunderland Championship clash
Middlesbrough are closing in on the signing of a new goalkeeper.
Michael Carrick's side are closing in on the capture of Bournemouth and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers, who is set to undergo a medical on Teesside this morning. Boro have been pushing to sign Travers for much of this month, but the deal was delayed as Bournemouth waited for third-choice goalkeeper to return to fitness.
That has now happened, clearing the way for Travers to head north. Carrick was eager to add another goalkeeper to his ranks after Seny Dieng suffered an achilles injury that will keep him sidelined for some time.
Dieng had already lost his place in the side to Tom Glover. It remains to be seen whether Travers goes straight into the starting XI on Monday night when Championship and North East rivals Sunderland head to the Riverside but it is a distinct possibility given his experience at both Premier League and Championship level.
Middlesbrough are having a busy end to the transfer window, having sanctioned Matt Clarke's departure for Derby County yesterday. That followed the signing of George Edmundson from Ipswich Town, who will be available for selection on Monday night. Morgan Whittaker will also be available to make his debut in that game having concluded a multi-million pound move from Plymouth Argyle late last week. Ryan Giles made his second debut for the club in the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End on Saturday, having joined on loan from Hull City for the rest of the season.
