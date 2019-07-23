Middlesbrough 'closing in' on deal for former Chelsea full-back Todd Kane
Jonathan Woodgate is ‘closing in’ on his second signing as Middlesbrough manager – according to reports.
Woodgate has already sealed a deal for goalkeeper Tomas Mejias, and a second free agent deal could now be imminent.
Football Insider claim that Boro are close to finalising a deal for former Chelsea full-back Todd Kane, after the 25-year-old turned down a new deal at Stamford Bridge.
It’s understood that Kane is the type of player Woodgate was keen to to target this summer, and can provide the RIverside Stadium side with some much-needed cover at right-back.
Jonny Howson has been deployed on the right-hand side of the back four during the majority of pre-season and, while Woodgate didn’t rule-out a longer-term stint in the backline, recruiting extra depth seems a necessity.
Kane brings Championship experience from loan spells with Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Hull City – with whom he spent the 2018/19 campaign, appearing 41 times and scoring three goals.