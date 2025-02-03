The latest Middlesbrough transfer news as the 11pm deadline approaches.

Middlesbrough are aiming to be busy ahead of tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Boro - who also host Sunderland in a key Championship clash at the Riverside tonight - are on the lookout for a new striker. And Michael Carrick’s side look to be closing in on the loan signing of Kelechi Iheanacho from Sevilla. A medical is reported to have taken place over the weekend.

The Northern Echo report: “Middlesbrough are closing in on the loan signing of Kelechi Iheanacho, with the striker set to begin a medical at Rockliffe Park (Sunday) ahead of completing a switch from Sevilla.

“Boro have agreed the terms of a loan deal with the La Liga side that will see Iheanacho move to the Riverside for the remainder of the season. The Teessiders will pay a significant proportion of Iheanacho’s wages as part of the agreement that has been struck with Sevilla.”

Meanwhile, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that Middlesbrough are currently completing deals for both Samuel Iling Junior and Iheanacho. He also claims that Aston Villa have now signed all documents for a new loan after recalling Iling Jr from Bologna. The pair haven’t yet been announced as Boro players but the deals look to be all but certain.

Middlesbrough look to have sanctioned an outgoing, however, with striker Emmanuel Latte Lath having undergone his medical ahead of his move to Atlanta in America. Middlesbrough will bank up to £22million for the striker, which is an MLS record. The transfer is split between an £18million fee plus £4million in add-ons.