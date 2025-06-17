Middlesbrough closing in on new head coach

Richard Mennear
By Richard Mennear

North Sports Editor at the Sunderland Echo, Shields Gazette, Hartlepool Mail and the Burnley Express

Middlesbrough closing in on a new manager, write PA.

Middlesbrough are close to confirming former Luton manager Rob Edwards as their new head coach, the PA news agency understands.

Boro are in advanced talks with 42-year-old Edwards to replace Michael Carrick, who was sacked after the club missed out on a Championship play-off place last month.

Edwards lifted Luton into the Premier League in 2023 and will be challenged to repeat the feat in the North East by Boro chairman Steve Gibson. The Hatters were considered unfortunate to be relegated after one season in the top flight and Edwards left Kenilworth Road in January with the club heading for a second-consecutive relegation.

Edwards won his first promotion with Forest Green in 2022 before arriving at Luton after a brief spell with Watford.

