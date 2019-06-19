Middlesbrough coach Danny Coyne reveals what he can bring to Jonathan Woodgate's new set-up

Danny Coyne will join Middlesbrough's new-look coaching team under Jonathan Woodgate.

Coyne, who played for Boro between 2009 and 2012, has returned to the Riverside to join Jonathan Woodgate’s new-look coaching team, alongside former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane and fans’ favourite Leo Percovich.

In his first interview as Boro’s new boss, Woodgate highlighted Coyne’s attention to detail as one of the coach’s major assets.

And when asked what he can bring to Boro’s new-look set-up, Coyne told MFC.com: “We were talking about detail, I’ll look at how they can move quicker, how they can improve their physicality, how they can improve mentally.

“A big part of their playing career is how they are mentally, how can they deal with a mistake, how can they go into a game without any fear of making a mistake.

“In my view, if you’re going into a game thinking ‘I don’t really want to do that’ then you are going to make a mistake. If you say ‘right, I’m doing this’ and are positive you won’t make as many mistakes.”

Following the departures of Dimi Konstantopulos and Andy Lonergan, Randolph is the only contracted keeper on Boro’s books, yet Conye insists that isn’t an issue.

When asked how Woodgate sold his vision to Coyne, the former shot-stopper added: "He's got a real clear idea of what he wants and how he wants to go about it.

"The way he wants to deal with players, and working with them to improve them. He's got a passion and a desire to succeed in whatever he's doing.

"He had me hooked straight away and I can't wait to get started now.

Coyne spent seven years as a coach with his previous employers Shrewsbury Town, including two spells as caretaker boss, and can’t wait to return to the Riverside.

"I loved playing here, the fans were great with me," Coyne added.