Middlesbrough coach Graham Lee confirms new signing after Bishop Auckland win

Middlesbrough fielded a new signing and three trialists against Bishop Auckland.

The young winger, 17, joined the Teessiders on trial last season and came off the bench to score Boro’s fifth goal during a 7-1 win over Bishop Auckland in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Three Boro trialists also made an appearance at Heritage Park, as Andron Georgiou, who was under contract at Stevenage last season, started the game and netted Boro’s sixth of the afternoon.

Meanwhile, defenders Alex Storey, who was released by Sunderland last term, and Iban Cossou, both 20, came on in the second half.

“Sam who came on second half for us and got a goal, he's signed for the club now,” said Lee after the match. “We got him pre-season from Tooting and Mitcham. Electric pace and raw talent so he's one we're looking forward to working with.

“Andron's on trial. I think he's still at Stevenage and he's come in. He caught somebody's eye within the club so we're having a look at him. He's a young lad with talent so we'll see how he goes pre-season.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Hartlepool Mail, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Cossou, Lee added: “He's just come in from France. “When he came in everyone said 'wow'. He's a great size and hopefully he will impress as the week goes on.

“We had an in-house game and with a few players dropping out they've had to play again today. They've all come in and done a job for us today and we just need to get a look at them in these games and see how they go.”

Senior players Geroge Friend, Adam Clayton and Marvin Johnson also started against Bishop Auckland and led by example as Boro recorded a convincing win.

“The first thing I said in the tunnel is you three set the standard and our lads will follow, that’s the level you have to be to be in the first team,” added Lee