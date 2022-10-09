Middlesbrough coach reveals dressing room mood after Millwall defeat

Zian Flemming’s double earned a 2-0 win at home for Millwall against Middlesbrough.

Flemming scored his first goal for the club since his summer arrival from Fortuna Sittard with a stunning effort in the midweek draw at Rotherham and added another two against managerless Boro to continue Millwall’s superb home form.

The Lions have now registered 15 of their 17 points at the Den this season.

Millwall's Andreas Voglsammer takes a shot at goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London.

Middlesbrough finished the day two points and one place above the relegation zone, but interim boss Percovich said the mood in the camp remained bright.

“It’s very positive,” said Percovich. “The dressing room is very positive, for sure. The players are still alive.

“When people are talking about the expectations of the season, I think this could be a very good season for us.

“We’ve started bad, but it doesn’t mean the season is gone. It doesn’t mean that it’s finished.

“A positive thing is that the team from the last game to this one, they feel more comfortable with the ball, they do more movements.”

But he acknowledged his players ran out of steam on Saturday after battling to a 1-0 win at home to Birmingham in midweek.

“Just today it was a battle and they finished exhausted after a hard week. It was a very emotional week,” said Percovich.

“I felt the team really did run out of energy today, a little flat, because of everything in the hard game on Wednesday and the early goal cost us.

“You need to build step by step. The positive thing also is that when we came we were in the relegation places and now we are above.

“This is the first step and the second step now is to build wins. You can only build a style or a philosophy when you win first.”