Published 1st Sep 2025
Middlesbrough have signed free agent goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin as back-up to Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng.

The 37-year-old former Scotland international has been training with Boro for the past six weeks and will provide back-up and competition.

A Boro statement read: “The 37-year-old has arrived as back-up to first-team goalkeepers Sol Brynn and Seny Dieng. McLaughin brings a wealth of experience, having made his professional debut for Bradford City back in 2009.

“Spells with Burton Albion and Hearts followed before he linked up with Sunderland in 2018, where he made almost 100 appearances. “He joined Rangers from Sunderland, and during his time in Glasgow he was an Scottish Premiership winner and reached the final of the UEFA Europa League.

“The goalkeeper was without a club for the current season and has been training with Boro for the past six weeks.”

Middlesbrough midfielder departs

Meanwhile, teenage midfielder Law McCabe has joined Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan. The 19-year-old academy graduate will link up with the League One club after he returns from international duty with England U20s, Boro have confirmed.

A club statement read: “The central midfielder, who has been with the club since the age of nine, made his debut in the Championship in a 4-0 win at home to Preston during the 2022/23 season. He made his full debut in the last game of the season when he played 72 minutes, helping us to a 3-1 win against Watford.

“Law was also called up to represent England U18s in September 2023, contesting the Tournoi International in Limoges. After his breakthrough season, Law was rewarded with a new four-year deal at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

“He has been a regular member of the first-team squad, but his starts have been limited to cup matches and it’s hoped that the loan move will see Law play regular football, and gain further experience in a competitive environment.”

