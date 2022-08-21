Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz on a season-long loan deal. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Boro have been interested in the Brazilian throughout the summer after the 21-year-old played his part in Fulham’s promotion to the Premier League last season.

Muniz scored five times as the Cottagers secured the Championship title and has sealed his switch to the Riverside for the rest of the campaign.

Boro boss Chris Wilder said: “He’s a player the club have history with and tried to sign him last year.

“He’s a real talented player and we’re delighted to have him here.”

Muniz grabbed the attention when at Brazilian Série A side Flamengo, helping them enjoy one of the most successful periods in their history as they won the top-flight in both 2019 and 2020, before signing a five-year deal with Fulham 12 months ago.