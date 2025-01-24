Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest Middlesbrough transfer news.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough have moved to strengthen their squad.

Promotion hopefuls Boro have announced that Ryan Giles has returned to the club on loan until the end of the season from Hull City. The 24-year-old wing-back last played for Boro in the 2022/23 campaign, during which he claimed 12 assists in 48 appearances.

And now he’s back. A Boro statement read: “His form that season led to Premier League newcomers Luton Town strike a deal with parent club Wolves for his services, but he made just five top-flight starts before joining Hull on loan last January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loan move was made permanent in the summer with Hull agreeing a seven-figure deal with Luton, but he has found appearances limited and arrives back on Teesside relishing the prospect of playing for the Boro once again.”

In total the former Wolves youngster has more than 200 career appearances to his name.

Meanwhile, winger Micah Hamilton has joined League One side Stockport County on loan. The deal runs until the end of the current season.

A Boro statement read: “The 21-year-old summer signing from Manchester City has made 17 appearances since joining the club, four of which were in the starting line-up. The move to Stockport offers Micah the opportunity to play regular football and continue his development as a young player.”

Stockport are currently in the League One play-off places.