The 23-year-old, who knows Boro winger Isaish Jones from their time in non-league, has signed a two-year contract at the Riverside and will be part of the senior squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

"I wanted to give him an opportunity,” Warnock told the club’s website when discussing the winger’s arrival.

"I came from non-league myself, I watched him play and I just had a hunch. He knows Isaiah too which is a plus.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock.

"I hope he enjoys himself here, it's a big ask but I hope he can excite everyone here like he excites me. He's got a great attitude."

Warnock still wants to make multiple signings before the end of the month and Boro have been in advanced talks to sign Sporting Lisbon striker Andraz Sporar, as well as Dutch winger Mitchell Van Bergen from Heerenveen.

When asked about transfers ahead of his side’s Championship game at Derby, Warnock told BBC Tees: “We are still going down the line of what we want.

“There are so many things that will happen just before the deadline, it happens like that every year so that doesn’t surprise me.

“Ins and outs happen at the last minute so you just don’t know what is going to happen and we just have to be aware of what we could lose and what we need to bring in and keep plugging away.”

Boro will also allow some players to leave the club and will listen to offers for striker Chuba Akpom, while goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic is keen to depart following the arrivals of fellow stoppers Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels.

When asked about Akpom, Warnock said: “I’ve not heard anything about that so we’ll have to see.

“There is just over a week to go now so things like that, while a lot of them are just gossip, things like that do crop up.

“We will look at each one as it comes, the same with Dejan, we’ll look at whatever comes up in that respect because we have got two keepers.

“Things like that will happen in the next few days.”

