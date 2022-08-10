Hoppe has joined Middlesbrough on a four-year deal from Spanish side RCD Mallorca.
The USA international started his career with LA Galaxy before moving to Europe in 2019 to join Bundesliga side Schalke 04.
After two years in Germany, Hoppe joined Mallorca last summer, but lasted just one season at the La Liga club before moving to Teesside.
Middlesbrough and Sunderland had both been linked with moves for the striker but it is Boro, fresh off adding Brentford striker Marcus Forss to their ranks, that have captured the 21-year-old.
Boro had been in the market for forward options after seeing loanees Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connoly return to their parent clubs at the end of last season, with former Wycombe Wanderers man Uche Ikpeazu training separately away from the first-team.
Hoppe, who has six caps for his national side, joins USA teammate Zach Steffen at the Riverside.