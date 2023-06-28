News you can trust since 1877
Middlesbrough confirm key contract extension as goalkeeper heads out on loan

Middlesbrough have confirmed a significant contract extension with midfielder Hayden Hackney committing his future to the club until 2027.
By Joe Ramage
Published 28th Jun 2023, 17:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:38 BST

Hackney emerged as one of Boro’s standout players under Michael Carrick as the Teessiders climbed from the bottom end of the Championship table into a play-off semi-final.

The 20-year-old was handed a first Championship start under interim boss Leo Percovich last October, and scored his first professional goal in the 4-1 win at Wigan Athletic a few weeks later, before establishing himself as a key player for Carrick.

Hackney’s fine form saw him make his Scotland under-21s debut against Iceland in November before also featuring against Sweden in March.

Hayden Hackney has committed his future to Middlesbrough by agreeing a new deal with Michael Carrick's side. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Hayden Hackney has committed his future to Middlesbrough by agreeing a new deal with Michael Carrick's side. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Hayden Hackney has committed his future to Middlesbrough by agreeing a new deal with Michael Carrick's side. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
The young midfielder, who spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan in League Two with Scunthorpe United, made 38 appearances for Boro last season on his way to being nominated for the Championship's young player of the year award alongside Sunderland's on loan Manchester United star Amad Diallo and, eventual winner, Bristol City’s Alex Scott.

Hackney joined Boro's academy at under-10 level and has progressed through the ranks, and boss Carrick believes the 20-year-old’s decision to commit his future at the Riverside is a big boost ahead of the new campaign.

"It's fantastic news," said Carrick.

"He's a pleasure to work with. Hayden has come through the academy here and is a local lad. It's a real bonus when you get someone like him.

"He's at the start of his journey and he has a lot of potential. We want to help him, and develop him, so he can be as good as he possibly can be."

Middlesbrough have also confirmed that goalkeeper Zach Hemming will once again head out on loan next season after agreeing a deal to join St Mirren.

It will be the third successive season Hemming, 23, has been out on loan following back-to-back spells with Kilmarnock where he registered over 50 appearances as well as helping Killie earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Hemming is contracted with Boro until 2026 after signing a new deal at the Riverside last summer as he continues his development in Scottish football.

Hemming’s loan exit will boost the chances of Sol Byrnn who returned to the Riverside this summer following a loan spell in League Two with Swindon Town.

