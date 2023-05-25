Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zack Steffen will return to Manchester City this summer. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick’s side head into the summer off the back of a play-off semi-final defeat against Coventry City with a number of players now set to move on at the end of their current contract or loan deal.

A handful of senior players will not be offered new deals at the Riverside while several loan players will return to their parent clubs including the likes of Ryan Giles, Cameron Archer and Zack Steffen.

The club has confirmed a number of contract extensions among a selection of younger players within the squad including midfielder Isaac Fletcher.

A club statement read: “Goalkeeper Luke Daniels and defender Darnell Fisher, who made his first appearance in almost two years in the final league game of the season after a lengthy injury, are both set to depart.

“And they are joined by Grant Hall and Joe Lumley, who spent last season on loan at Rotherham United and Reading respectively.

“Also free to move on elsewhere are Isiah Cornet, Joe Ridley, Oliver Swan, and Alfie Doherty, along with scholars Louie Evans, Ash MacCarthy, and Tylah Wallace-Ming.

“Contract extensions have been offered to Jeremy Sivi and Isaac Fletcher, while Fenton John, Henry Popple, and Nathan Simpson will all step up as first-year professionals.

“In addition, the loans of Cameron Archer, Ryan Giles, Alex Mowatt, Rodrigo Muniz, Aaron Ramsey and Zack Steffen have all come to an end.