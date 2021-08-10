Middlesbrough confirm signing of ex-Leeds United and Cardiff City ace Sol Bamba

Middlesbrough have signed Sol Bamba. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Bamba joins as a player – subject to international clearance being received - but he will also be working with the club’s academy youngsters.

Bamba started training with Boro last month to try and build up his fitness following a battle with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer.

The 36-year-old, who represented Ivory Coast at two World Cups, initially joined up with the club to work on his fitness after his release by Cardiff at the end of last season, but he has impressed at Rockliffe, both on and off the training pitches.

Boss Neil Warnock said: “Initially Sol had asked if he could come and train with us, and I was more than happy. He’s a great lad to have around.

"When we were away in Cornwall he was at Rockliffe and helped with the U23s and U18s, and everyone was really impressed with him.

“I have to be honest, I didn’t expect him to look as sharp as he has done after everything he's been through, but he’s done remarkably well.

"At the moment the priority for him is to concentrate on his fitness and being in the squad, but we want him to be involved with the U23s as well. I feel he's just the type of person we need to be involved with that age group.

“He has bags of experience and he will be a real asset for us both on and off the pitch. I'm delighted to have him on board."

