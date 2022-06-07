Spence’s future remains key to several clubs this summer as Boro look set to cash-in on their highly coveted defender.

And here we look at the latest happenings from the Riverside Stadium.

Forest to look elsewhere

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: Sheffield United defender John Egan tackles Toyosi Olusanya of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Sheffield United at Riverside Stadium on September 28, 2021 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The race to sign Spence has hotted up since the 21-year-old helped Nottingham Forest back to the Premier League in the Championship play-off final.

Several reports have linked the England U21 star with an array of clubs from around Europe but it’s believed Steve Cooper’s Forest and Tottenham Hotspur have long-since been the front runners to land the defender.

Reports elsewhere this week suggested that Spurs have tabled an offer to the Teessiders with Antonio Conte’s side now believed to be close to securing the deal according to various reports.

And it has resigned Forest to turn their attention elsewhere with the Daily Mail suggesting they will now target Manchester City’s Issa Kabore.

An end to the Spence saga could see Boro kick-start their own summer of recruitment with a goalkeeper and a striker high on the list of priorities for Chris Wilder.

Midfielder prepares for international showdown

Boro midfielder Riley McGree is preparing for a huge evening with Australia as the Socceroos look to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

McGree, who recently claimed he does not regret his decision to join the Teessiders over Scottish champions Celtic in January, could line-up against the UAE in Doha in the Asian Qualifier play-off this evening.

Victory for McGree and his teammates would see them progress to face Peru for a place in this year’s finals in Qatar.

“Our togetherness is going to help us massively,” said McGree.

"We've got a great group with a great core.

"We're all very close together and have been supporting each other along the way. We will definitely need that in the game against UAE."

Scottish trio keeping tabs on winger

Boro could be set for another auction for one of their players with winger Toyosi Olusanya attracting the attention of several clubs in Scotland.

The 24-year-old joined Boro in the summer but made just three substitute appearances this season under former boss Neil Warnock.