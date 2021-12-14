Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today surrounding Middlesbrough:

Payero signed jersey up for grabs

Middlesbrough fans have the opportunity to win a signed Martin Payero Argentina jersey with all proceeds going towards the Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust.

Middlesbrough supporters have been given a chance to win a signed Martin Payero jersey (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

The raffle has been organised by Middlesbrough’s Matt Crooks who plays an active role in the foundation that aims to help young people fulfil their capabilities through sport.

The jersey is one Payero wore during this summer’s Olympic Games and tickets can be bought on the Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust page.

Blades could extend contract of Boro target

Yorkshire Live have revealed that Sheffield United do have an option to extend Chris Basham’s contract at Bramall Lane, should they choose to do so.

Basham, who has recently returned to the first-team picture at Sheffield United, has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough and a reunion with former boss Chris Wilder - however, with the news that The Blades can extend his contract, a move for 33-year-old looks unlikely.

Warnock to Ipswich Town?

Former Boro boss Neil Warnock is now third-favourite to take over the vacant post at Portman Road.

Warnock, who left the Riverside last month, is behind Neil Harris and Marc Bircham in the race to take charge at Ipswich, according to the bookies.

The other former Boro managers reportedly in the running are Tony Mowbray and Gordon Strachan with the pair given odds of 33/1 to be Paul Cook’s replacement.

