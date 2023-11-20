Middlesbrough have been dealt a significant injury blow with the news that Darragh Lenihan will miss the remainder of the season through injury.

Middlesbrough have been dealt a significant injury blow. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick will have to make do without the former Blackburn Rovers captain for the rest of the season after the Irish international confirmed to supporters on social media he has undergone surgery.

The defender has been missing for Boro since the 2-1 win over Southampton at the Riverside at the end of September having been a regular in Carrick’s side prior to picking up the injury.

Lenihan scored in Boro’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday just days earlier with the 29-year-old proving to be a key figure on Teesside since leaving Ewood Park last summer with over 50 appearances to his name.

But after a number of weeks out with a reported achilles problem, Lenihan, and the club, have taken the decision for the defender to have surgery which will see Boro’s vice-captain miss the rest of the season.

Lenhian wrote via social media: "Road to recovery begins today after undergoing a successful operation. Gutted to be missing the rest of the season but I’ll be helping the lads as best I can from afar.”

Lenihan’s absence will continue to give head coach Carrick some problems when it comes to his defence with Tommy Smith another ruled out for the season following the win over Birmingham City and Matt Clarke yet to feature this season whilst further forward, midfielder Lewis O’Brien is set to be out until the New Year with Carrick still struggling to get Riley McGree back to full fitness with the Australian having not featured since the beginning of October.

Despite suffering a number of injury setbacks, however, Boro have seen their form improve massively over the last two months with Carrick's side winning nine of their last 11 games in all competitions – including their 1-0 success over Leicester City prior to the international break.

It’s a run which has seen Boro climb to within reach of the Championship play-off places as well as the quarter-final of the League Cup.