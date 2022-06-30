Middlesbrough defender close to £15m move to Tottenham Hotspur

The initial fee could be around £15m plus add-ons.
The defender spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest.
Sky Sports report: “Sky Sports News has been told an agreement is getting closer and could be reached by the weekend.
“Discussions for the right-back, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, are centred around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons.”
Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder has been talking about his recruitment plans this summer.
"I'm signing players now that I believe fit in with the thread of the football club," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.
"I've said all along the club was certainly an incredible fit for me, and I like to think myself and my coaching staff are a good fit for the football club.
"Now we've got to do that in terms of the players that are coming in."