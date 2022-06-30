Middlesbrough defender close to £15m move to Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur are in ‘advanced talks’ with Middlesbrough to sign Djed Spence, according to fresh reports.

Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest kisses the trophy following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images).
The initial fee could be around £15m plus add-ons.

The defender spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports report: “Sky Sports News has been told an agreement is getting closer and could be reached by the weekend.

“Discussions for the right-back, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, are centred around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons.”

Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder has been talking about his recruitment plans this summer.

"I'm signing players now that I believe fit in with the thread of the football club," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"I've said all along the club was certainly an incredible fit for me, and I like to think myself and my coaching staff are a good fit for the football club.

"Now we've got to do that in terms of the players that are coming in."

