Middlesbrough defender close to £15m move to Tottenham Hotspur

Djed Spence of Nottingham Forest kisses the trophy following their sides victory in the Sky Bet Championship Play-Off Final match between Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images).

The initial fee could be around £15m plus add-ons.

The defender spent last season out on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Sky Sports report: “Sky Sports News has been told an agreement is getting closer and could be reached by the weekend.

“Discussions for the right-back, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest, are centred around an initial fee of £15m plus add-ons.”

Meanwhile, Boro boss Chris Wilder has been talking about his recruitment plans this summer.

"I'm signing players now that I believe fit in with the thread of the football club," Wilder told BBC Radio Tees.

"I've said all along the club was certainly an incredible fit for me, and I like to think myself and my coaching staff are a good fit for the football club.