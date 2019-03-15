Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala available to face Aston Villa, Norwich and Bristol City after red card is overturned

Daniel Ayala will be available for Middlesbrough's trip to Aston Villa this weekend after his red card against Preston was successfully overturned.

The Spanish centre-back was shown a straight red card by referee Keith Stroud during Boro's 2-1 defeat by the Lilywhites on Wednesday.

Boro quickly appealed Ayala's 'wrongful dismissal' following the defender's tackle on Preston's Brandon Barker.

The decision would have ruled Ayala out of the Championship fixtures against Aston Villa, Norwich, Bristol City.

The FA issued the following statement regarding their decision: “Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today, Daniel Ayala will be available for Middlesbrough’s next three matches.

“The defender was sent off for serious foul play during the game against Preston North End on Wednesday [13/03/2019] but a claim of wrongful dismissal was subsequently upheld.”

Both Boro boss Tony Pulis and Preston manager Alex Neil felt Stroud made the wrong decision by sending Ayala off at a key moment in the match.

Boro were leading 1-0 at the time but conceded from the resulting free-kick when Paul Gallagher curled home the equaliser.

Jayden Stockley then grabbed the winner for Preston nine minutes from time.